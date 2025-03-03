Lancashire can boast a whole host of stars from across the fields of sport and entertainment and their birthday’s are the perfect opportunity to celebrate their achievements.

So below we have collected all the Lancashire celebrities who have birthdays coming up this month as we wish them a Happy Birthday!

As well as including their birth year so you can nose at what age they’re set to turn, we have also explained what the birthday stars are up to now.

Lancashire celebs with March birthdays Take a look at nine of the most famous people from Lancashire who have birthdays in March

Joe Gilgun The Chorley born actor will turn 41 on March 9. He is currently filming the seventh and final series of the popular Sky show Brassic.

Sir Bill Beaumont The Chorley born rugby star turns 73 on March 9. Bill is currently the interim chairman of the Rugby Football Union, .

Ian Kirkham The saxophonist from Preston turns 62 on March 9. Ian is still a member of Simply Red, the band having reformed in 2015.