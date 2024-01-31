Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

58-year-old Coleen from Blackpool is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend Michael Jones, 59, who she met on Tinder in 2021 but has been on and off with ever since.

In a chat with OK Magazine over the weekend, the Loose Women panellist revealed that although things were going well with the couple - they are even preparing to move in together - she cannot see herself marrying Michael.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleen explained it was due to her own insecurities that she thinks she will be unable to tie the knot for a third time- having previously been married to actor Shane Richie and musician Ray Fensome.

Coleen Nolan with Michael Jones on St Patrick's Day in 2022. Credit: @coleen_nolan on Instagram

The mum of three told OK: “I might get engaged, but that doesn’t necessarily mean I’m going to walk down the aisle

“I know Michael would like to marry me and to be fair to him, it’s probably from insecurity because I’ve finished with him three times since I met him.

“It was all my issues, because of what I’d gone through, so I was pushing him away thinking I couldn’t deal with it. I’ve had therapy, I’ve sorted my life out, and I’m very open to everything he’s providing me emotionally, and it’s fantastic. So let’s not try to fix something that isn’t broken.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleen had been married to Eastenders star Shane between 1990 and 1999 but the relationship ended after the singer discovered her husband had been cheating.

During their relationship, the couple had two sons Shane Jr Nolan, 35, - who is joining his mum on her new tour next month- and 31-year-old Jake Roche, who is a member of the popband Push Baby (formerly Rixton of 'Me and My Broken Heart' fame).

Read More Blackpool Grand Theatre's new season launch unveils a whole host of unmissible shows

In 2001, Coleen then welcomed her daughter Ciara with musician Ray, and the pair were married between 2007 and 2018.

Coleen and supermarket logistics worker Michael went public with their relationship in January 2022 but split up six months later, only getting together again a year later in June 2023.