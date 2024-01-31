Coleen Nolan: Blackpool born Loose Woman shares the sad reason why she won't marry her boyfriend
Lancashire born TV star Coleen Nolan has sworn she is unlikely to marry again, and the reason why is quite heartbreaking.
58-year-old Coleen from Blackpool is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend Michael Jones, 59, who she met on Tinder in 2021 but has been on and off with ever since.
In a chat with OK Magazine over the weekend, the Loose Women panellist revealed that although things were going well with the couple - they are even preparing to move in together - she cannot see herself marrying Michael.
Coleen explained it was due to her own insecurities that she thinks she will be unable to tie the knot for a third time- having previously been married to actor Shane Richie and musician Ray Fensome.
The mum of three told OK: “I might get engaged, but that doesn’t necessarily mean I’m going to walk down the aisle
“I know Michael would like to marry me and to be fair to him, it’s probably from insecurity because I’ve finished with him three times since I met him.
“It was all my issues, because of what I’d gone through, so I was pushing him away thinking I couldn’t deal with it. I’ve had therapy, I’ve sorted my life out, and I’m very open to everything he’s providing me emotionally, and it’s fantastic. So let’s not try to fix something that isn’t broken.”
Coleen had been married to Eastenders star Shane between 1990 and 1999 but the relationship ended after the singer discovered her husband had been cheating.
During their relationship, the couple had two sons Shane Jr Nolan, 35, - who is joining his mum on her new tour next month- and 31-year-old Jake Roche, who is a member of the popband Push Baby (formerly Rixton of 'Me and My Broken Heart' fame).
In 2001, Coleen then welcomed her daughter Ciara with musician Ray, and the pair were married between 2007 and 2018.
Coleen and supermarket logistics worker Michael went public with their relationship in January 2022 but split up six months later, only getting together again a year later in June 2023.
Since then, the former Nolan Sisters singer has spoken often about how happy Michael makes her, and they are hoping to move house together this year.