Clitheroe Young Farmers delight public with 'best-ever' Christmas tractor run

One of the organisers and Clitheroe Young Farmer, Hazel Stansfield, said the parade brought joy to thousands. "It was absolutely fantastic, I would like to say a massive thank you to all those who helped us organise the event and thanks to the police and Ribble Valley Borough Council for all their support. So far we have raised £750 with donations continuing to pour in, however, we are aiming to match 2019's total of £8,000 for Field Nurse - a rural community based orgainsation at Clitheroe and Gisburn Auction Marts. The main aim of the project is to provide basic health screening checks and support for mental health issues signposting to various organisations as required. We are also raising money for Clitheroe Young Farmers as it ensures we have the funds to be able to run great events like these for the future and help support our members throughout the year."