Clitheroe Young Farmers delight public with 'best-ever' Christmas tractor run
It was a bumper turnout at this year's Ribble Valley festive tractor run, which returned after a two year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
And the 2021 Clitheroe Young Farmers Club Christmas Tractor Run has already been declared a huge success with donations continuing to pour in for two worthwhile causes.
Around 130 vintage fairy-lit tractors chugged through towns and villages in the Ribble Valley on Sunday evening. The convoy of festive tractors was greeted by hundreds of people, especially excited youngsters, who braved the winter temperatures to line the streets and cheer on the parade.
Setting off from the auction market in the town, the tractors followed a route through Chatburn, past the Aspinall Arms, to Whalley and Barrow before returning to the auction market around three hours later.
One of the organisers and Clitheroe Young Farmer, Hazel Stansfield, said the parade brought joy to thousands. "It was absolutely fantastic, I would like to say a massive thank you to all those who helped us organise the event and thanks to the police and Ribble Valley Borough Council for all their support. So far we have raised £750 with donations continuing to pour in, however, we are aiming to match 2019's total of £8,000 for Field Nurse - a rural community based orgainsation at Clitheroe and Gisburn Auction Marts. The main aim of the project is to provide basic health screening checks and support for mental health issues signposting to various organisations as required. We are also raising money for Clitheroe Young Farmers as it ensures we have the funds to be able to run great events like these for the future and help support our members throughout the year."
Anyone wishing to support the club can do so by CLICKING HERE