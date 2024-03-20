Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saanvi (15), from Old Langho, was a close second to Muhammed Karbhari of Blackburn, utilising her talents and training at the Junior Royal Northern College of Music to bring comfort and entertainment to patients, visitors, and staff across Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust through her beautiful violin recitals at Royal Preston Hospital.

Muhammed and Saanvi topped the list of 50 young and inspiring people who have made real differences to their communities across the county over the last year, announced at a ceremony held earlier this month at Lancashire Police Headquarters, Hutton. In third place was the MAM (Masjid Al Momineen) Activity Camp in Blackburn.

Saanvi Reddy with her certificate.

Saanvi played for patients waiting at the Royal Preston Hospital’s blood clinic in September, before later performing for staff having lunch in the hospital’s Charters Restaurant that same day.

She returned over the Christmas period, sharing her talent with staff visitors and patients on the Children’s Ward, Rehabilitation Ward and across a number of communal areas, helping raise £1,500 for the Trust charity’s Children’s Appeal.

David Taylor, High Sheriff of Lancashire said: “The entries for this year’s award were all excellent. It was very difficult to pick winners and all those who submitted can feel justly proud of the work they are doing for their community.”

Assistant Chief Constable Karen Edwards said: “Many congratulations to Muhammed, who is this year’s deserved winner, and to Saanvi and the young people from MAM (Masjid Al Momineen) Activity Camp. It is excellent to celebrate their achievements and the amazing work of so many youngsters in Lancashire, they are making outstanding contributions to their communities.”

Professor Graham Baldwin, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Central Lancashire, added: “I wanted to add my personal congratulations to Muhammed, Saanvi, the MAM Activity Group, and all the fantastic young citizens nominated this year, you all contribute towards making Lancashire the dynamic, friendly and generous place it is.”

Saanvi has also played at a charity concert for Soroptimist International, with all funds raised donated to cancer research and hospices and played at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals’ Organ Donation Memorial Service in Summer 2023, which saw family and friends of those who have donated organs attend the unveiling of the Organ Donation Tree and Memorial Garden at Royal Preston Hospital.

Saanvi didn’t allow even the restrictions of the COVID-19 Pandemic hinder her fundraising efforts, raising an incredible £1,000 for Age UK Lancashire through online violin performances for family and friends.

Proud mum, consultant microbiologist Dr Suganya Reddy, who works at Royal Preston Hospital, said: “Saanvi has been playing violin since the age of five. Although Saanvi is classically trained and began attending Manchester’s Junior Royal Northern College of Music on Saturdays seven years ago, she can play by ear. This means Saanvi can listen to an Ed Sheeran, Adele or other chart song a couple of times and is able to play it. It gives her quite a repertoire!

“It was lovely to see patients, staff and visitors enjoy her violin recitals at Royal Preston Hospital. I am really proud of what she is doing for our communities.”