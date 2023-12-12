News you can trust since 1886
Clitheroe Rotary Club hands out awards to Art4All leader and devoted Tesco store worker

The woman behind a project, that helps adults with special needs and disabilities to explore their creativity by taking part in arts and crafts activities, has been presented with a very prestigious award.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 12th Dec 2023, 13:36 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 13:37 GMT
The Corporate Paul Harris Fellowship is the highest award the Rotary organisation can give and the recipient was Frankie Freeman who runs Clitheroe based Art4All and is the only person in the district covering Lancashire and Cumbria to receive this honour.

The award, from Clitheroe Rotary Club, recognises the work Art4All does. It now has 26 students, 11 carers and 15 volunteers.

The club has also presented its first Community Recognition Award to Steven Legg who has worked at Tesco Clitheroe since it opened over 30 years ago. As ‘trolley man’ Steven has become synonymous with the store and the award honours his work ethos and service to the public.

