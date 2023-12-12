The woman behind a project, that helps adults with special needs and disabilities to explore their creativity by taking part in arts and crafts activities, has been presented with a very prestigious award.

The Corporate Paul Harris Fellowship is the highest award the Rotary organisation can give and the recipient was Frankie Freeman who runs Clitheroe based Art4All and is the only person in the district covering Lancashire and Cumbria to receive this honour.

The award, from Clitheroe Rotary Club, recognises the work Art4All does. It now has 26 students, 11 carers and 15 volunteers.

