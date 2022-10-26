The following Clitheroe roads will be closed to all except emergency vehicles from 8am to 12.30pm:

● Church Brow between St Mary’s Church and Church Street

● Church Street between Church Brow and the junction of Market Place and Wellgate

● Market Place between Church Street and the junction of Castle Street and King Lane

● Lowergate between Wellgate and King Lane

● Wellgate between Market Place and Lowergate

● King Lane between Lowergate and the junction of Market Place and Castle Street

● Castle Street between the junction of King Lane and Market Place and Castlegate

