Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the current record being one hour and 42 minutes – and Nick’s official chip time of one hour, 30 minutes and 48 seconds – it looks like he has succeeded but officials still have to review his attempt before the time can be officially recognised and recorded in the Guinness Book of Records.

Nick, who works for Mantle Packaging in Whalley, has always liked a challenge and even put his own twist on things when he took part in the Great North Run by cycling 110 miles from his hometown in Clitheroe, where he lives with his girlfriend Heather, to the start line in Newcastle.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Production engineer Nick Owen hopes to have set a new world record… as the fastest man to run the Manchester half marathon dressed as a snooker player!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick got in touch with the Amelias Bridal Boutique in Clitheroe to see if they could help with an outfit and then started to go through the application process to make sure it was all approved. The next challenge was to be able to supply evidence from the event to show that the strict rules and guidelines had been adhered too. This is where Nathan Ball stepped in, a work colleague from Mantle Packaging, to run with him taking photos every mile to show that the outfit was worn throughout the event and a cue carried at all times, an extremely challenging task for anyone that is trying to run as fast as possible.

Nick confessed that training runs wearing the outfit and carrying the cue around his local area were slightly embarrassing, certainly causing a lot of interest.

He said "Onlookers probably thought I was the local village idiot but I knew it had to be done!

“The atmosphere and support was amazing and the cheering from the crowds shouting ‘Go on Ronnie’ after snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan were comical. “Running with the cue had its challenges but luckily managed to avoid whacking anybody around the head with it. It also tickled me when you could hear runners along side you "saying no way I want to be beat by a snooker player!!!"