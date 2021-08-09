Clitheroe folk enjoy post-Covid freedom at Proms' concert
The wet weather failed to dampen the spirits of Clitheroe folk who enjoyed a fantastic evening of music at the Last Night of the Proms Concert.
Armed with Union jacks and an umbrella, crowds of people, including Ribble Valley MP the Rt Hon Nigel Evans, enjoyed themselves while joining in the patriotic "Proms" songs such as "Land of Hope and Glory" and "Rule Britannia" in the grounds of Clitheroe Castle.
The post-Covid concert was hailed a success by Clitheroe Town Mayor, Coun. Simon O'Rourke.
He commented: "I would like to thank members of the public and civic dignitaries who turned out to support this year’s Last Night of the Proms concert at Clitheroe Castle Bandstand on Saturday evening.
"Despite appalling weather conditions, the concert performance led by members of the Slaidburn Silver Band, was enjoyed by all who attended and raised a significant sum of money for my two chosen charities - Crossroads Care Ribble Valley and The Foundation for Ribble Valley Families. I would also like to thank all the volunteers and helpers who made the event such a success this year.”