Clitheroe Castle candlelit vigil marks a year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine this Friday

The flag of Ukraine will be flown at full mast from the castle throughout the day and the iconic building will be lit up in blue and yellow as darkness falls.

People are invited to join Ribble Valley’s Ukrainian community for the vigil and prayers led by the Rev. Mark Pickett, of St James’s Church, Clitheroe, at 5.30pm at the castle’s Tree for Ukraine.

The tree, a species of birch native to Eastern Europe, was planted in the castle grounds overlooking Woone Lane as a show of solidarity with Ukraine and displaced Ukrainians in July.

Ribble Valley Mayor Stuart Hirst said: “Friday is the first anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia and we have consulted the Government and local Ukrainians on how to mark the event.

“Flying the Ukrainian flag full mast from the borough’s most iconic landmark will send a clear signal of our enduring support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and is a mark of respect for the bravery and sacrifice of the Ukrainian people.

“And the candlelit vigil and prayers will show Ukrainian families who have found refuge in Clitheroe after fleeing their country that they are a welcome and valued part of our community.