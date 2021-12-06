Clitheroe cafe bar dishing up food and kindness on Christmas Eve for the lonely and needy

In a heartwarming gesture, Maxwell's cafe wine bar in King Street, has reserved a table of six at 12-30pm on December 24th for anyone struggling and feeling alone. And they are asking for the public's help to make sure these places are filled by the needy.

A spokesman said: "After many of us being alone for a lot of the past year, we would love to bring some people who would usually spend Christmas alone together for a meal on Christmas Eve. Did you know 1 in 5 adults will be alone this Christmas? This is a horrible statistic and we would love to help in our own small way.

"At Maxwells we have reserved a table of six at 12-30pm on Christmas Eve for anyone feeling alone. They will receive a traditional roast turkey dinner and Christmas pudding, along with a drink of their choice all on us! We just need your help to get these six spaces filled. If you can think of anyone who would benefit from this please please give us a call on 01200 443906."