Clayton-le-Woods DJ hosting family fun day at the Beaumont pub to help Ukrainian refugees

Tian O’Hara will hold the fundraiser at the Beaumont pub in Woodale Rood on Good Friday (April 15) from 1 - 11pm.

The entertainer, who runs Tian’s Mobile Disco, is organising the event with his wife Janine in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Commenting on the plight of Ukrainian refugees caught up in the crisis, Tian said: “I think it’s deplorable. It’s horrific that in this day and age this is happening to our neighbours.

DJ and business owner Tian O'Hara and his wife Janine are hosting a fundraiser to help Ukrainian refugees at the Beaumont pub.

“A friend of ours was collecting clothes for refugees at the Beaumont. It was a great success. My wife and I bought £50 worth of sanitary towels and dropped them off. We offered to do a disco to help him to raise money and I thought, ‘Why don’t I do it myself?’

“We talked to Diane Reid who runs the pub and it just exploded. We don’t have room for a refugee at our house so we were thinking about how we could use our talents to help them.”

He also hopes the event will help local people who are struggling emotionally following the impact of the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

“Yes, it’s to raise money for Ukraine but it’s also to get people together to have fun. Gas and electricity prices are going up, and many people are feeling down in the dumps. We want to help them have some fun,” Tian said.

“The Beaumont has a big beer garden so we thought, ‘Let's make it family friendly with a kids party and an Easter egg hunt.”

Small businesses have also rallied round donating prizes, with Tian adding: “They’ve been amazing. People have been so generous. I’m filling up talking about it.”