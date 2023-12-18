Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That was how a group of Burnley classmates, who held a ‘brave the shave’ challenge, were described by the very grateful mum of the little boy they did it for. And to date the caring children at St Stephen’s Primary School have raised the grand total of £6,000 to help the family of Jack Davis who is being treated for brain cancer.

Proud family and friends gathered to watch the children sacrifice their locks in a show of incredible support for Jack (nine) who is preparing for a year’s worth of treatment for his condition. Jack’s mum Hannah said: “So many people came along to support them, it was just brilliant and the kids think they are going to be famous.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers and children who braved the shave for St Stephen's Primary School classmate Jack Davis, who is being treated for cancer, at St Stephen's Church in Oxford Road, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is just one of the many amazing acts the pupils are doing to help. There are sponsored runs and a town ‘clean up’ on the cards too.

Clarets fan Jack was diagnosed with the medullablastoma, the most common childhood cancer, in September after suffering a series of stroke like symptoms. Further tests revealed he had a tumour on his brain the size of a golf ball which doctors removed within 48 hours.