Classmates at Burnley's St Stephen's C of E Primary School 'brave the shave' in show of support for cancer stricken friend
and live on Freeview channel 276
That was how a group of Burnley classmates, who held a ‘brave the shave’ challenge, were described by the very grateful mum of the little boy they did it for. And to date the caring children at St Stephen’s Primary School have raised the grand total of £6,000 to help the family of Jack Davis who is being treated for brain cancer.
Proud family and friends gathered to watch the children sacrifice their locks in a show of incredible support for Jack (nine) who is preparing for a year’s worth of treatment for his condition. Jack’s mum Hannah said: “So many people came along to support them, it was just brilliant and the kids think they are going to be famous.”
This is just one of the many amazing acts the pupils are doing to help. There are sponsored runs and a town ‘clean up’ on the cards too.
Clarets fan Jack was diagnosed with the medullablastoma, the most common childhood cancer, in September after suffering a series of stroke like symptoms. Further tests revealed he had a tumour on his brain the size of a golf ball which doctors removed within 48 hours.
Both Hannah and Matthew, who is an engineer, have given up their jobs so they can be with Jack who is currently undergoing radiotherapy at the Christie Hospital in Manchester. In January the brave youngster will begin six more rounds of chemotherapy that could take between four to six weeks each. The family, which includes Jack’s brother George (seven) and three-year-old sister Charlotte, have also thanked the Christie and the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital for their support.