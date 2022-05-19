Spectators admiring the motorbikes on show

Classic and Vintage Motorcycle Show in Leyland: 11 pictures from the weekend event

The Classic and Vintage Motorcycle Show took place in Leyland on Sunday with a great turnout.

By Emma Downey
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 19th May 2022, 3:54 pm

The event ran from 10am until 4pm, from the British Commercial Vehicle Museum, King Street.

Machines of all ages, veterans, vintage and more recent classics were on display alongside a visitor museum.

1. 2Classic & Vintage Motorcycle Show at The British Commercial Vehicle Museum, Leyland

There was a good turnout at The British Commercial Vehicle Museum in Leyland

Photo: Julian Brown

Photo Sales

2. Classic & Vintage Motorcycle Show at The British Commercial Vehicle Museum, Leyland

The boys (and girls) are back in town

Photo: Julian Brown

Photo Sales

3. Classic & Vintage Motorcycle Show at The British Commercial Vehicle Museum, Leyland

Mark Turner with the bike he built himself which took two years

Photo: Julian Brown

Photo Sales

4. Classic & Vintage Motorcycle Show at The British Commercial Vehicle Museum, Leyland

One of the many people who came to admire the many motorcycles on show

Photo: Julian Brown

Photo Sales
LeylandKing Street
Next Page
Page 1 of 3