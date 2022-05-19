The event ran from 10am until 4pm, from the British Commercial Vehicle Museum, King Street.
Machines of all ages, veterans, vintage and more recent classics were on display alongside a visitor museum.
1.
There was a good turnout at The British Commercial Vehicle Museum in Leyland
Photo: Julian Brown
2.
The boys (and girls) are back in town
Photo: Julian Brown
3.
Mark Turner with the bike he built himself which took two years
Photo: Julian Brown
4.
One of the many people who came to admire the many motorcycles on show
Photo: Julian Brown