The event will running from 10am until 4pm, from the British Commercial Vehicle Museum, King Street.

Held in conjunction with The VMCC (North West Region). Come and search out some great machines from the past, such as, Sunbeam, AJS, Brough, Norton, BSA… and more recent ‘classics’ too! Plus, film of ‘TT Races’ from earlier times to be screened in the museum’s cinema.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorbike enthusiasts are in for a vintage treat

Rick Roberton Trustee of the British Commercial Vehicle Museum said: "The event is organized jointly with the VMCC (North West Region) and everyone is invited to join us for what promises to be a day to remember.

"We also welcome non-members of the VMCC to bring along their cherished machines.. for a great day out."

Machines of all ages, veterans, vintage and more recent classics will be on show, alongside a visitor museum.

The British Commercial Vehicle Museum Trust is a Registered Charity whose aims are to preserve for future generations, vehicles of special significance ( and related archive material ) designed and produced by British manufacturers. In doing so, the museum opens its doors for the public to enjoy the display of vehicles and to encourage future generations to learn how our engineers laid the groundwork for much of the world’s motor vehicle technologies.The Museum is self-funded and does not receive government assistance or support for meeting the huge overhead costs encountered in carrying out the valuable work done. We rely on our own abilities, together with the generous support received from our sponsors, to maintain sustainability.