The event will running from 10am until 4pm, from the British Commercial Vehicle Museum, King Street.
Held in conjunction with The VMCC (North West Region). Come and search out some great machines from the past, such as, Sunbeam, AJS, Brough, Norton, BSA… and more recent ‘classics’ too! Plus, film of ‘TT Races’ from earlier times to be screened in the museum’s cinema.
Read More
Read MoreUkraine: Ribble Valley couple's verdict on Home Office ruling which prevents the...
Rick Roberton Trustee of the British Commercial Vehicle Museum said: "The event is organized jointly with the VMCC (North West Region) and everyone is invited to join us for what promises to be a day to remember.
"We also welcome non-members of the VMCC to bring along their cherished machines.. for a great day out."
Machines of all ages, veterans, vintage and more recent classics will be on show, alongside a visitor museum.