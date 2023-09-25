Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He held a party at his home for friends and family ahead of the Clarets match against Manchester United on Saturday.

Chris got into supporting Burnley from school in Accrington when you had to be either Clarets or Rovers. He said: “Luckily I chose the best side. My parents didn’t go to the games, so as soon as I was old enough I took myself.”

Burnley fan Chris Hogan (front left) with his wife Sam and their family and friends to to celebrate his 1,000th home game

Chris attended his first match at Turf Moor in 1983 against Sheffield Wednesday in the cup. He was instantly hooked and has only missed a handful of matches since then.

He added: “Aswell as clocking up 1,000 home games I’ve also been to over 350 away games at 138 different grounds.”