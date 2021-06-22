City society helps India fight Covid

Preston’s Gujarat Hindu Society is saying a very big thank you this week after Preston proved its generosity.

Members of the society and the wider community dug deep in response to a fund-raising appeal to aid the fight against Covid in India.

Initially a target had been set of £10,000 but that was quickly exceeded. Now the Society hopes to raise £30,000 before its appeal closes on June 30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ishwer Tailor, Vice President of Preston's Gujarat Hindu Society, thanked Society members and the wider public for their generous donations to the appeal.

Society Vice President Ishwer Tailor said: “We are pleased to inform everyone that £20,000 has already been sent to the Prime Minister’s Care Fund via the State Bank of India.

“A big thank you to the generosity of people of Lancashire and community members.”

The appeal now stands at £25,000 and there will be a further fundraising push on June 26 when there will be a devotional socially distanced hymn singing event at the Gujarat Hindu temple on South Meadow Lane in the city.

The singing will be broadcast online so that anyone who wants to help the appeal can tune in and donate in support. Ishwer predicted: “We are about to finish with £30,000 contributed from the Preston Gujarat Hindu Society and the wider county of Lancashire.

“We wish to thank everyone who contributed for this cause.”

It was the shocking reports highlighting the number of people dying from Covid in India and how many hospitals were overwhelmed by demand plus the urgent need for more oxygen supplies and the building of oxygen plants which prompted the Society to launch its India Covid Support Appeal in April.

The Society already has a proud record of fund raising and contributing to charitable causes,including the NHS locally.

Members raised £7,000 for the Royal Preston Hospital during lockdown.

To donate to the India appeal see the society’s website home page at ghspreston.co.uk or here .