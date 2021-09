Runners followed the route through Avenham, Miller and Frenchwood Parks and around the River Ribble, before crossing the Avenham Park finishing line.

This year's race winner was Chris Livesey.

Our photographer was in Preston to capture the race scenes:

Subscribe now to get 50% off the very best of local news, sport and opinion with our autumn half price sale. Simply checkout using promo code ATMN50.

1. City of Preston 10k 2021 Photo Sales

2. City of Preston 10k 2021 Photo Sales

3. City of Preston 10k 2021 Photo Sales

4. City of Preston 10k 2021 Photo Sales