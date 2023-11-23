3 . Massey Brothers Feeds, Limited Mill Lane, Walton-Le-Dale

Bosses at Massey Brothers Feeds are seeking permission to install a replacement feed hopper unit and a HGV unloading platform. The location will be to the rear of the existing administration building and will replace the existing feed hopper unit located adjacent to the site entrance. They say the new unit "will allow faster, more efficient unloading times, it will have a quieter operational noise". The HGV unloading platform will be constructed from concrete retaining walls and will have protection balustrade and guarding constructed in steelwork. Photo: Google