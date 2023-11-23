Knocking down a derelict church and replacing it with seven homes is just one of the planning applications registered with South Ribble Borough Council in the past week.
Others include a new use for a plant nursery building, asn extension to a popular town hotel, and proposals to increase efficiency at a Walton-le-Dale factory.
To find out more about what is planned for the area, click on the pages below.
1. Much Hoole Methodist Church, Moss House Lane, Much Hoole
Funeral director Geoff Whalley has applied for permission to demolish the derelict Much Hoole Methodist Church in Moss House Lane and build seven houses in its place, with a car park to one side.
The land is in Green Belt and abuts the Woodland Burial site. Photo: Google
2. Purple Roomz, Lostock Lane, Bamber Bridge
Management at hotel company Purple Roomz are seeking permission to build a two-storey side extension to the left-hand gable that would provide 34 additional guest rooms.
They say the plans are "due to significant ongoing demand."
They also want permission to relocate an existing gas storage and re-configure existing car park spaces. Photo: Google
3. Massey Brothers Feeds, Limited Mill Lane, Walton-Le-Dale
Bosses at Massey Brothers Feeds are seeking permission to install a replacement feed hopper unit and a HGV unloading platform.
The location will be to the rear of the existing administration building and will replace the existing feed hopper unit located adjacent to the site entrance.
They say the new unit "will allow faster, more efficient unloading times, it will have a quieter operational noise".
The HGV unloading platform will be constructed from concrete retaining walls and will have protection balustrade and guarding constructed in steelwork. Photo: Google
4. 47 Hough Lane, Leyland
An application has been made to change the use of first floor of 47 Hough Lane from a former bank office to one residential flat.
A separate planning application has been entered to use the ground floor as a betting shop. Photo: Google