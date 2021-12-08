Christmas toy appeal launched to bring festive cheer to needy Penwortham youngsters

The toy appeal has been set up by bosses from Penwortham Town Council, who would like donations of new toys for primary school-aged boys and girls.

Steve Caswell, Penwortham Town Manager, said: "This is the first time we’ve done anything like this and it came from a meeting with some of the local primary schools when we found out that some pupils in Penwortham live below the poverty line, which means Christmas is almost impossible for them.

"Whilst we are all sitting down to Christmas Dinner this year, with our families and friends, we do need to give a thought to the people, within our town, that simply can’t afford Christmas, and the heartbreak for parents not being able to afford to give their children Christmas presents.

This is the first year the council has run the appeal

"This is where we can help. So every donation, no matter how small, will help to alleviate some heartbreak this Christmas and put a smile on a child’s face."

People can drop toys off at either Penwortham Community Centre on Kingsfold Drive, or the Community Library at the Priory Lane Centre on Priory Lane.