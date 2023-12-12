Christmas Smiles project aims to bring joy to Leyland families

Two community centres are teaming up to spread some festive joy to families in Leyland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of The Base, in Broadfield, and Wade Hall Community Association are delivering gifts to families on low incomes on Christmas Eve.

The project, known as Christmas Smiles, will provide children with Christmas Eve bags filled with a new pair of pyjamas, a present, stocking fillers, chocolates and sweets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Progress Housing Group, which owns the two community centres, has awarded the initiative £2,000 from its Community Investment Fund.

Joan Musker and Andrea Andrews with Taylor who received a gift bag last year. Photo: Progress Housing Group

Andrea Andrews, Youth and Community Worker at The Base, which is run by Key Unlocking Futures, said: “We are supporting around 500 families from the Broadfield and Wade Hall areas. The cost of living crisis is having a huge impact, especially for our families who work, but are on a low income. For many of the children, this is the only treat they will receive this Christmas.

“We know what a huge positive impact it has on our families and it is a huge relief for the parents. This donation means a lot to us and we can’t wait to see the smiles on these children’s faces.

“We want to thank everyone else who has donated or pledged support for our Christmas Smiles project."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel, a single mum of three, received a Christmas Eve bag last year. She said: "The gift bags are an absolute God send and I am so grateful to have this support. My girls loved them.”

The mound of presents wrapped at The Base last year. Photo: Progress Housing Group

Taylor, nine, added: "My pyjamas are so snuggly and warm, and I loved my new football and Cluedo game."

Neil Townsend, Non-Executive Director at Progress Housing Group and chairman of the Group’s Community Investment Fund working party, said: “We understand how hard it is for low-income families, especially as they face added pressure at Christmas.

“Christmas Smiles is a wonderful initiative that can help ease that pressure and we were more than happy to support it through our Community Investment Fund.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is looking for donations of new pyjamas for all ages, including teenagers and adults. These can be dropped off at Wade Hall Community Centre (The Place), Royal Avenue, Leyland, between 12.30pm and 8pm Monday to Wednesday and Friday, or The Base, Bannister Drive, Leyland, Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm, until December 18.