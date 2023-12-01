A spectacular full length Christmas concert is coming to Lancashire cinemas this weekend only, here is everything you need to know:

What is the concert?

For one week only – between December 2 and December 9 – award winning violinist/conductor André Rieu, a world-renowned maestro of classical music, brings his holiday spirit to the silver screen in Lancashire with his forthcoming André Rieu’s White Christmas cinema event.

Presented by Piece of Magic Entertainment at over 500 cinemas nationally, André Rieu’s White Christmas promises to transport audiences to a world of festive wonder as the maestro alongside his Johann Strauss Orchestra present a spectacular full length Christmas concert that promises to leave you spellbound.

Cinema audiences across Lancashire (and the country!) start the Christmas season celebrations with 'André Rieu’s White Christmas' spectacular.

The event takes place within a magnificently decorated Christmas palace, where the magic of the season comes to life with snow, two ice rinks, picturesque winter scenes, romantic lighting, a red carpet, countless lights, 150 exquisite chandeliers, and over 50 Venetian candelabras.

Audiences can expect to be serenaded by timeless Christmas carols, waltzes that make the heart soar, and beautiful songs from all over the world. The programme includes cherished classics such as "Jingle Bells," "Ave Maria," "Oh Holy Night," "Hallelujah," and "Sleigh Ride".

Cinema host Charlotte Hawkins will also speak with André about creating his musical winter wonderland.

Where and when can you see André Rieu’s White Christmas in Lancashire?

The event is getting shown at various times over the next week at the following cinemas: Odeon Preston, Vue Preston, Flower Bowl Preston, Chorley Theatre, Reel Cinemas Chorley, The Island Cinema (Lytham St Annes), Vue Cleveleys, Vue Lancaster, Reel Cinemas Morecambe, Reel Cinemas Burnley,

Check the individual cinema websites for full full dates and times, or visit the André Rieu’s White Christmas website here.

How much is it?

The prices are set at each cinema’s standard.

What has André said about the event?

The 74-year-old Dutch star said: “Christmas is a magical time for me. A season to share the love and beauty of music, creating unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. Music has the power to bring people together and I hope you will very much enjoy “White Christmas” in your local cinemas! May it fill your hearts with warmth and joy!”

Has such an event been held before?