But what can make it even more special is a new arrival in the house - be that a baby or a new family pet.

We asked for your pictures and you didn't let us down. See the best in our gallery below.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Oscar Thomas Peter, born December 30. Picture: Rebecca Quinlan Photo Sales

2. Olivia Bretherton. Picture: Deborah Norris Photo Sales

3. Rian, born New Year's Eve. Picture: Shaunna Uttley Photo Sales

4. Richard Alston, born on New Year's Day. Picture: Gemma Alston Photo Sales