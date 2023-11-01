Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The model turned television personality was shopping for Halloween treats for her three children on Tuesday (October 31), when a stranger came to her rescue at the B&M till.

Sitting in her car following the shopping trip, 35-year-old Christine told her 716 followers that her heart had been “warmed” by the generous encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine said: “How lovely is this right so I've just been in B&M picking up some stuff for Halloween for the kids. I’ve got some light up skulls and things and some face paint and things like that and I got to the till and it didn't come to much, like 9 pounds something like that - my card wouldn’t work. Now I had cash on me so I knew I was fine and I always have another card on me as well but sometimes, I don't know if it's been near my phone or something, it doesn't always tap straight so I was tapping it, it wasn't going through and the man behind me offered to buy my shopping for me. He just said ‘I don't want your children to not have the things for Halloween’ and I was like’ aw thank you so much, I’m okay but thank you very much’.”

Left: Christine McGuinness in 2023 (credit: Getty). Right: A B&M store in Blackpool (credit: Google Maps).

Christine then added: “I've done that before, I’ve been there when I’m stood behind someone and they haven’t got enough money and I’ve gone ‘here you are, I’ll pay for you’ but I just never expected anyone to do it for me and it just really warmed my heart, I was like aw bless him.”

Although they are no longer married, Christine still lives in Cheshire with her ex-husband Paddy McGuinness and their three children: twins Penelope and Leo, nine, and Felicity, seven.

All three children are autistic and the family have shared what that means for their day-to-day lives in a 2020 documentary called ‘Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism’.