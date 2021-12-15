This week, the Lancashire Post and Chorley Guardian was invited for a walkaround and even braved the real ice-skating rink with the help of Pingu the Penguin.

The popular Winter Wonderland, located on Cleveland Street, opened its doors to the public last weekend with everything from Betty's Tipis, an Alpine Fun House, festive market stalls, street entertainment, cheeky elves, Christmas crafts and opportunities to meet the main man – Father Christmas - unfortunately he was otherwise engaged on the day we visited.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said, "It's been an incredible opening weekend for the Winter Wonderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Me with my new mates.

"With the real ice rink, Betty's Tipis providing great food and drink options and fairground rides and games, there is something for all the family to enjoy and we've seen hundreds come along to the town centre to enjoy the Christmas festivities."

He added: "The brilliant Chorley market and the retail, entertainment and leisure options in Market Walk have also been a draw for people to come along to the town centre - it's great that people have chosen Chorley to shop local and be entertained this Christmas.

"Of course, the safety of our visitors is our number one priority and there are several Covid measures in place at the event including hand sanitising stations and mask wearing in key areas. We're also keeping a close eye on Government restrictions and prepared to make adjustments if needed."

Excluding Christmas Day, the Wonderland will run until Monday, January 4, with prices £6 per skater and £3 for children aged three to seven.

Chorley's Winter Wonderland provides fun for all the family.

There is no need to book you can just turn up on the day.

Dancing on Ice - see you next year.

Posting his Christmas wish list to Santa.

The popular ice-rink.

The teepee where guests can go for a drink and a sit down.

There are plenty of colourful displays at the Winter Wonderland.

Myself and Pingu the Penguin braving the ice.

Having fun at the Alpine House.

Where's Pingu at?

There is something for everyone at Chorley's Winter Wonderland.

My sidekick.

Having fun on one of the rides.