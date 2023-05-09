Chorley’s Picnic in the Park: hundreds turn out to watch the Coronation of King Charles III on the big screen
Chorley’s popular Picnic in the Park returned to Astley Park last weekend with a theme fit for a ‘King’.
By Emma Downey
Published 9th May 2023, 12:30 BST
In celebration of the coronation of King Charles III, Chorley Council decided to move the family favourite to Saturday, May 6, allowing visitors to watch the historic event on a big screen. Park goers enjoyed their picnics with live entertainment for Louby Lou along with being able to watch the King being crowned.
Take a look at 25 pictures from the historic occasion.
