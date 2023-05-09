News you can trust since 1886
Chorley’s Picnic in the Park: hundreds turn out to watch the Coronation of King Charles III on the big screen

Chorley’s popular Picnic in the Park returned to Astley Park last weekend with a theme fit for a ‘King’.

By Emma Downey
Published 9th May 2023, 12:30 BST

In celebration of the coronation of King Charles III, Chorley Council decided to move the family favourite to Saturday, May 6, allowing visitors to watch the historic event on a big screen. Park goers enjoyed their picnics with live entertainment for Louby Lou along with being able to watch the King being crowned.

Take a look at 25 pictures from the historic occasion.

In celebration of the coronation Chorley Council decided to move the family favourite to last Saturday (May 6), allowing visitors to watch the historic event on a big screen

1. Picnic in the Park Coronation Weekend

In celebration of the coronation Chorley Council decided to move the family favourite to last Saturday (May 6), allowing visitors to watch the historic event on a big screen Photo: Paul Heyes

Chorley's annual Picnic in the Park event was held at Astley Park last weekend with a big screen this year to watch the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla

2. Picnic in the Park Coronation Weekend

Chorley's annual Picnic in the Park event was held at Astley Park last weekend with a big screen this year to watch the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla Photo: Paul Heyes

Cheers!

3. Picnic in the Park Coronation Weekend

Cheers! Photo: Paul Heyes

Sonic the Hedgehog even made a guest appearance

4. Picnic in the Park Coronation Weekend

Sonic the Hedgehog even made a guest appearance Photo: Paul Heyes

