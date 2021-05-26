Chorley's own bright pink angels walking in support of mental health

Friends Carol, Sheralee and Susan set off on their feat from Southport on Monday morning, in a bid to raise money for the Lancashire Mind charity - and were dressed from head to toe in bright pink.

Having previously raised money for the charity, which supports people with their mental health struggles, the cause remains close to Carol's heart, having lost friends and family who took their own lives after suffering from depression.

And when Carol decided to challenge herself to the 26-mile feat, friends Sheralee and Susan, both 62, decided to join her and dress in bright pink, to raise people's spirits as well as donations.

Carol, Susan and and Sheralee tackled the 26-mile walk in pink tutus and fairy wings

Carol, 62, said: "Anybody that knows me knows I like to be noticed, and I think if you are doing something, you may as well do it properly. With us trying to raise money for charity, three people just walking through the street wouldn't get much attention.

"So we decided to dress up with pink tutus and angel wings to make sure as many people noticed us as possible. Setting off from Southport early in the morning, the first person who saw us thought that we had been on a night out and not gone home.

"Others waved at us, beeped their horns and some even thought we were part of a hen party and that one of us was getting married. It was great fun and raised our spirits and hopefully put a smile on people's faces."

Ever since she turned 50, Carol said that she has challenged herself to try something new every year.

Passers-by waved and tooted their horns at the three women

It was when she joined the Run Fit running group in Chorley that she met friend Sheralee, and they started walking together during the pandemic and became inspired to raise money for charity.

All three women have suffered from various health conditions, with Susan battling a brain tumour last year, Sheralee suffering from a stroke and Carol living with scoliosis on her spine.

Carol added: "This was something I wanted to do to challenge myself, and when I had mentioned it, it made sense for us all to use it as an opportunity to raise money for charity.

"In the very strange and difficult times we are living in, mental health hasn't ever been more important to talk about. That is why we wanted to raise people's spirits but also bring attention to the charity and keep raising money."

The charity is close to Carol's heart, having lost family and friends to suicide

Their walk took them from the coastal resort through Croston, Leyland, Buckshaw and ending at Astley Park - in a challenge that would take them 10 hours and see them walk over 26 miles.

"It's a long time on our feet for three old codgers!" added Carol.

Fundraising Lead at Lancashire Mind, Emma Bateson, said: "We are hugely grateful to Carol, Sharelee and Susan for their fundraising efforts and taking this marathon challenge.

"As a local, independent charity, all the funds raised for Lancashire Mind stay within Lancashire so people supporting us know that their donations will be used to help individuals and communities across the county.

"Lancashire Mind has lost a significant amount of fundraising income over the last 14 months, so now more so than ever the support of local people and organisations is vital to the work we do.

"On behalf of everyone at Lancashire Mind, I would like to thank Carol, Sheralee and Susan for raising over £350. They have not only raised funds but also awareness, helping to reduce stigma and encourage conversations, which is invaluable.

"Everyone has mental health and like Carol, Sharelee and Susan, many of us have felt the impact of poor mental health whether that is an experience we have had or that of a loved one.

"That is why it is so important that Lancashire Mind are able to continue working towards our vision of mental wellbeing for all - because everyone in Lancashire deserves to have access to the tools and support they need for good mental health."