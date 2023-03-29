News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
1 hour ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
3 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
3 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
3 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news

Chorley's Indian takeaways: these are the 7 with 5 star hygiene ratings

Fancy a mid-week chicken jalfrezi or a lamb bhuna treat for tea? The Post has done the hard work for you by compiling a list of perfectly rated Indian takeaways in Chorley.

By Emma Downey
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:30 BST

All food serving businesses are checked by the Food Standards Agency, and given a rating between 0 and 5 based on how hygienically food is handled, with 5 being the best.

The Post has scoured the Food Standards Agency website for those establishments with the top rating, and collected all of the takeaways which serve Indian food.

Take a look at the 7 cleanliest Indian takeaways in Chorley below:

Undefined: readMore
Chorley Indian takeaways with top hygiene ratings - ordered by most recent rating

1. 5 star hygiene rated Chorley Indian takeaways

Chorley Indian takeaways with top hygiene ratings - ordered by most recent rating Photo: Peter Macdiarmid

Photo Sales
Wigan Rd, Thorntrees, Clayton-le-Woods, Leyland PR25 5SB. Rated 5 star on April 20, 2022.

2. Bangla Spice

Wigan Rd, Thorntrees, Clayton-le-Woods, Leyland PR25 5SB. Rated 5 star on April 20, 2022. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
2 Hall Gate, Chorley PR7 1XA. Rated 5 star on August 15, 2022

3. Jolsa

2 Hall Gate, Chorley PR7 1XA. Rated 5 star on August 15, 2022 Photo: Jolsa

Photo Sales
28 Eaves Ln, Chorley PR6 0PY. Rated 5 star on March 31, 2022

4. Massala

28 Eaves Ln, Chorley PR6 0PY. Rated 5 star on March 31, 2022 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
ChorleyFood Standards Agency