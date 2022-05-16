The official opening of the hall will take place at 12:30pm by Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP after which, those who have bought tickets to enter the hall can do so from 1pm.

A packed programme of entertainment and activities is planned, which will include dancing and singing, historical reenactments, actors in period costume along with food and drink stands, will begin at 11am until 4pm on Saturday.

The entertainment will continue on the Sunday, with the hall open for ticket holders from 11am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Astley Hall, Chorley, will reopen this weekend

Coun Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: “We are really looking forward to the reopening of Astley Hall and welcoming visitors back to see how amazing it looks after two years of renovation work and for everyone to enjoy the entertainment over the weekend.

“Earlier in the year the decision was made to charge admission fees for entry into the hall, to help the hall become more sustainable, which will be implemented as it reopens.

"Tickets for entry to the hall will be available to purchase on the day but we urge everyone not to rush at once, as there will be a range of timeslots available.

Astley Hall has undergone a £1.1m refurbishment

"Even without a ticket to enter the hall there’ll be lots of free entertainment and activities to suit all ages within the grounds of the hall during the opening weekend, and much of it will reflect different eras so that visitors can get an insight of the hall’s history.”

The free ‘Behind the Render’ exhibition in the Coach House Gallery, showcasing behind the scenes details of the hall’s renovation journey, will also be open on Saturday from 1pm-5pm and Sunday from 11am-4pm.

The landmark closed in 2020 to allow an ambitious programme of work to be undertaken - both inside and out which included the removal of the old grey render from the front of the building to reveal original brickwork, and windows at the front at the hall have been replaced or restored.