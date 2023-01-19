Joining the duo yesterday on This Morning with his owner Charlotte Taylor-Dugdale, 30, the four and a half year old Indian Runner Duck who is a celebrity in his hometown known for his escaping escapades and has already a large following on Tik Tok, made quite the impression on Holly as she called him "lovely" and "gorgeous". The spoilt duck who has a salad three times a week, a constant supply of corn and goes mad for Rice Krispies and a brew was treated to his favourites of tea and Rice Krispies while making his TV appearance. Shocked at how tame he was, Holly quipped that she didn't think he was the UK's naughtiest duck and that he was one of the best behaved animals to appear on the show. Much to the amusement of onlookers, Ham then appeared to go for a script on the table, to which Holly quipped that he "might do a better job".

After explaining how Ham likes to do the school-run with her, and often wanders into the house, Charlotte untied Ham’s wings and let him loose in the studio. "Do you want some tea?" Holly probed the guest, holding the cup near which Phil then took off him after a bit.

When Holly asked her why he didn't like bin men because he chases them, Charlotte said: "He was chasing them down the street every time they went for the bins. We thought at first he was just chasing them but now we think he wants to go on an adventure with them."

She also informed the pair that she hopes to write a children's book on the scarf wearing duck’s escapades that will also help children cope with their problems.

He also has another fan in the form of BBC Lancashire's Graham Liver after he appeared on his radio show last week, with the radio host calling him handsome and tame.

Holly was quite taken with him calling him gorgeous