Chorley’s ‘Chic’ boutique has a new spring collection - take a look inside
With spring just around the corner Chorley’s Chic Happens clothing boutique has your outfits covered.
By Emma Downey
1 hour ago
The store, which will be celebrating it’s first birthday in July, is located on Market Street, and runs over a two floors providing homeware and clothing for both men and women, alongside a travel agents, owned by Claire Robinson who gave up her job as a solicitor and law lecturer, and used all her savings to take a gamble on her dream job.
Take a look at some of the colours that will be trending this spring and what the store has to offer.
Page 1 of 4