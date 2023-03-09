News you can trust since 1886
Chorley’s ‘Chic’ boutique has a new spring collection - take a look inside

With spring just around the corner Chorley’s Chic Happens clothing boutique has your outfits covered.

By Emma Downey
1 hour ago

The store, which will be celebrating it’s first birthday in July, is located on Market Street, and runs over a two floors providing homeware and clothing for both men and women, alongside a travel agents, owned by Claire Robinson who gave up her job as a solicitor and law lecturer, and used all her savings to take a gamble on her dream job.

Take a look at some of the colours that will be trending this spring and what the store has to offer.

Claire Robinson, owner of Chic Happens in Chorley

The store is located on Market Street

Claire gave up her job as a solicitor and law lecturer, and used all her savings to take a gamble on her dream job

No-one needs good weather to wear colourful, feel good clothes!

