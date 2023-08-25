News you can trust since 1886
Chorley Woolworths building on Market Street to be transformed into Worthington Brougham Furniture showroom

It’s a case of sisters and daughters doing it for themselves as a women-led family furniture business is getting ready to open its first High Street showroom at the former Woolworths building in Chorley.
By Emma Downey
Published 25th Aug 2023, 10:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 10:48 BST

After 14 years of supplying high quality furniture at discounted prices to customers both online and in store, Worthington Brougham Furniture is now about to open their first high street showroom on Chorley High Street. The new showroom will open in October in the historic Woolworths building on Market Street in Chorley, relocating from their current shop in Pendle Mill in Clitheroe. Visitors will be able to take advantage of an even larger offering, including not just the ex-display sofas that have made the company so popular but also a wider range of furniture, lighting and household accessories.

Founded by sisters Noreen Worthington and Amelia Brougham in 2009, the company was born out of a shared passion for saving money, and supplies ex-display and end of line sofas and furniture to delighted customers throughout the UK. Joined by Noreen’s daughter Isabelle, the company has gone to great lengths to bring their products to customers throughout the country thanks to strong online sales and an attractive offering.

Isabelle told the Post: “After the death of my mother Noreen in 2018 we put our business plans on hold, but we’d always intended to expand to the high street. We’re all looking forward to this new chapter in our lives and I know she would have been very proud of what we’ve achieved so far, especially when we won Manchester Furniture Retailer of the Year for the fourth year running.”

Job vancancies are also available, listed as: “If you are a kind, considerate individual who is interested in joining Worthington Brougham on their journey please email [email protected] to apply.”

ChorleyWoolworths