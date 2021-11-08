Sophie out on one of her walks for Macmillan Cancer.

Sophie who is on maternity leave from United Utilities, took on the Walk 100km with your Dog in November for Macmillan challenge last Monday and her 5k a day walks, come rain or shine, have so far amassed 28km of the 100km (around 62 miles) needed.

Not even two weeks into the month-long challenge Sophie, who has a two and and half-year-old daughter called Matilda and three-month-old Oliver, has raised £185, which has surpassed the £150 target set by Macmillan.

With a baby and a dog in tow she does a loop around the Buckshaw Village every day usually around 10am.

With baby and dog Barney in tow Sophie braves the elements on one of her walks in the name of charity.

Was there a specific reason she chose this cause? "I saw it advertised on Facebook and decided to give it a go. It's more about getting out walking with the dog, being off on maternity and putting it to good use for a really good cause.

"I'm hoping to raise over £200 now as whatever I make United Utilities have pledged to double it."

There are around three million people living with cancer in the UK today, with 360,000 more diagnosed every year. Macmillan Cancer Support helps people and their families with physical, financial and emotional support.

The cancer charity is facing a significant drop in income as a result of the pandemic. Because 97 percent of their work is funded by the public they need support more than ever.

If would like to donate to Sophie you can do HERE.