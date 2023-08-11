A bingo player from Chorley won a £21,000 Mecca Bingo jackpot on Friday evening (August 4) on the Main Event Bingo game. (Photo by Mecca Bingo)

The online player won the premiere platinum jackpot on Friday evening (August 4), but it wasn’t until she saw her bank balance that she realised just how much she had won on the game.

The lucky winner, who only started playing with Mecca last year and goes by the alias cocopops58 in Mecca’s online chatrooms, scooped the premiere platinum jackpot on the Main Event Bingo game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player had bought 12 tickets for the game and saw a message flash up on her screen to notify her that she’d won the big platinum jackpot prize, but it wasn’t until she saw her account balance boosted by a whopping £21,410.61 that she realised just how much she’d won.

Head of Meccabingo.com, Rob Lee, said: “Premiere jackpots grow progressively and drop randomly in our bingo rooms. We’re always thrilled for our winners and a £21,000 jackpot on a 10p ticket is a real cause for celebration!

"What better way to kickstart the weekend?!”