Dorothy Wallis aka 'Nana Dorothy' has eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren was treated to a family party for her birthday on Saturday, March 12.

As a surprise, one of her grandsons flew over from Vancouver and a granddaughter travelled home from Dubai to be with her on her special day.

The much loved lady also received video messages from family in Australia and Vancouver and was absolutely delighted to hear a recorded message from Sir Lindsay Hoyle alongside her 100th celebratory birthday card from Her Majesty the Queen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dorothy Wallis from Chorley recently celebrated reaching 100

Her daughter Diane Aldridge said: "We are very proud of Mum reaching her milestone birthday.

"Mum is amazing and still lives at home in Chorley, with lots of family support."

Born in Grime Street, Chorley in 1922, Dorothy was the only daughter of Thomas and Phyllis Platt and attended the old St. George's School.

She later lived in Canterbury Street and worked alongside her mother at Bagganley Mill, followed by the ROF at Euxton. Tragically, her husband of six months, Thomas Myerscough, was killed in action (RAF), shot down over Berlin, in 1943.

Dorothy received a congratulatory card from Her Majesty The Queen

Seven years later she went on to marry Thomas Wallis at St. James's Church and had 58 happy years together with their children Lynne, Diane and Roger who grew up in Whittle-le-Woods, attending St. John's School and Church.

Dorothy who has worked as a catering assistant at Chorley Teacher Training College, formerly Chorley Grammar School, now Chorley Library followed by Woodlands College, has kept fit over the years by her love of ballroom and sequence dancing.

Diane added: "She and dad used to dance several times a week at venues in Chorley and Leyland. She still enjoys going for walks at her favourite haunts, Astley Park, Rivington and looking out for the kingfisher at Birkacre."

Dorothy Wallis who recently celebrated her 100th birthday at Chorley Subscription Bowling Club