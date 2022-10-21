Visitors have returned to Chorley town centre after the Covid pandemic with footfall almost back to its previous level. Figures show that visitor numbers in August 2022 were back to 95 per cent of pre-pandemic footfall compared to August 2019 just six months after Covid restrictions came to an end. Comparing a six-month period March - August, footfall is over 90 per cent of that in the same period in 2019.

Councillor Bradley said: “Businesses have been through a really tough time with the Covid restrictions impacting how they operate and footfall, so we’re pleased to see our town centre busy with visitors again which supports the local economy. We’re doing what we can to support businesses and to give people a reason to keep visiting Chorley and the fantastic businesses we have here. The Chorley Flower Show alone saw around 13k visitors over that weekend, the annual Chorley Live event gives hospitality venues a real boost, as well as many more popular events throughout the year."

Chorley has nearly recovered it's visitor trade since the pandemic put a dent in it

He added: “Where we have seen changes in consumer behaviour, we moved with this by investing, such as creating the Market Walk extension which is home to great leisure businesses like Escape Entertainment Venue and Reel Cinema so people no longer need to go to neighbouring towns for these types of facilities. More recently we’ve invested into Chorley Markets, which now has the new 1498 seating area for those who wish to spend time on the market for a few drinks or food with friends.

"The visitor numbers are a really positive sign for the future of the town centre, however we have to continue work to increase these further. We’ve submitted a bid for the second round of the Levelling Up Funding with proposals to transform and improve three areas in Chorley town centre and we have also developed our Economic Strategy, with the input of local businesses, in which we are confident will help the economy continue to grow and drive forward our plans to optimise new opportunities.”

Chorley Markets