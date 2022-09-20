Springfield Trampoline Academy of Springfield Park Leisure Centre attended the Trampoline and Tumbling Inter-Regional Challenge Cup Final in Sheffield on Saturday, September 3, where two of its members - Kadee Swales and Lily Wilson brought home the silverware for the team.

Previous to their win, the team attended their second ever competition in March - with six out of 10 medalling in three gold, two silver and one bronze and all 10 gymnasts placing in the top five.

Manager Jordan Smith said: "What a brilliant result for our two academy members competing at the Regional Team Finals at the EIS (English Institute of Sport) in Sheffield."This was Kadee's first time competing at one of these events.

Springfield Academy trampolinists Kadee Swales and Lily Wilson brought home the silverware for the team at the Trampoline and Tumbling Inter-Regional Challenge Cup Final 2022 held in Sheffield

"She performed very well placing seventh overall in her level and age group.

"This is a big learning experience for her as she has now gained the experience as to what happens at this level of competition where the rest of the country come together to compete."

He added: "It was also a brilliant result for Lily bringing home a silver medal as she placed second in her level and age group competing against other hard working gymnasts from around the country.

"Both Kadee and Lily have returned back to the gym with a new focus on what they want to achieve."All of the Springfield Trampoline Academy Gymnasts were present to support their fellow Academy members and now they all are a little hungrier to get themselves to thiscompetition next year.

"This is just the beginning for the Academy our goals are big and our work ethic is even bigger."

The academy is now starting the new season again competitions in 2023.

Organised by the British Gymnastics, the Trampoline and Tumbling Inter-Regional Challenge Cup Final was held over a two day period - Saturday and Sunday, September 3-4, in Sheffield.

