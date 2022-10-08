Written and directed by CADOS Artistic Director Mark Jones, Deeds Not Words is a dramatic play about the Suffragette movement in the early 20th Century, as well as modern-day stories which show there are still battles to be won.

Chorley Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society were approached to create the play in 2018 to mark the centenary of women winning the right to vote in the UK, but the production was delayed by the Covid pandemic.

Mark said: “The play tells the story of Emmeline Pankhurst who became a lead campaigner for the women’s fight to get the right to vote. She advocated ‘deeds’ not ‘words’ - direct action, to enable her and the women who followed her to get what they wanted.

The play entitled Deeds not Words will be held next month at Chorley Theatre and will focus on the century long fight for women's rights

“Interwoven with her story are stories of four modern-day women and the continued struggle that they face in this day and age.

"We worked with Chorley Women’s Centre on these and sadly all the stories are based on the truth.”

Emma Hardacre stars as Emmaline, who grew up in Manchester, and how her direct methods drew criticism from authorities and her own own family. The play also features Chorley suffragette Edith Rigby who achieved notoriety for burning down Lord Lever’s house at Rivington.

Stories scattered throughout the play bring the story up-to-date, with modern campaigns such as the #metoo movement.

A cast of 17 is backed up by Chorley’s Suffragette re-enactors, led by Cathy Hurley.