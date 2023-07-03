At around 1.45pm on Friday, June 30, officers were patrolling the area when they noticed a group of people acting suspiciously on Roscoe Street in St Helens . According to police, one male allegedly threw £2,000 cash and 30 wraps of suspected crack cocaine/heroin as he ran in to the bushes. The 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drugs, heroin and crack cocaine and acquire/use/possess criminal property. He has been released under investigation. Following further enquiries, officers searched a house in St Helens and found two bags of cannabis and a wrap of heroin. The 40-year-old woman from St Helens has been arrested of possession of a controlled Class A and B drugs, heroin and cannabis. She was given a community resolution order.

Superintendent Phil Mullally said: “Organised crime is hugely damaging to our communities, often involving intimidation, violence and creating fear and it is these criminals who run County Lines. Criminals involved in organised crime have no thought for anyone other than themselves, and their criminal intent and greed. We have various proactive police operations which are dedicated to cutting these County Lines dead and taking those who operate them off our streets and working with partners to help those who may be exploited by these gangs.”He added: “We have also been increasing our high visibility foot patrolling with a view to preventing violent crime. This will continue and we want the community to provide us with intelligence that we can utilise to target criminals in the area and safeguard vulnerable people who could be being exploited by criminal gangs. Criminals be warned that if you get involved in crime, you risk facing the consequences. But when we identify vulnerable, exploited people during our enquiries, we ensure they are treated with sensitivity and understanding, and are offered the appropriate support.”If you have any information you can also pass information via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.