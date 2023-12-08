Chorley Superhero Alex completes 10k Two Ways Challenge for Rainbow Hub

Super hero Alex Macpherson (age 17) from Chorley and his mum’s friend Karen Guy, another Super Hero, have completed the 10k Two Ways Challenge they set themselves earlier this year to raise funds for Rainbow Hub, the Mawdesley charity supporting children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.

Alex’s mum Karen and Karen Guy went to school together in Skipton where their families still live. Karen Guy decided to climb Mount Toukbal and Mount Kilimanjaro, a combined vertical distance of 10k, to raise funds for Rainbow Hub. Once Alex and his mum and dad heard about Karen’s plan, they got involved so that Alex could complete 10k in his off road wheelchair in Wales and Yorkshire and the 10K Two Ways Challenge was born.

Alex and Karen have now completed their Challenge and raised over £1,500 for the charity. Karen reached 4167m above sea level in May when she summitted Mt Toubkal, the highest mountain in Morocco & North Africa. She then went to 5895m above sea level in September reaching Uhuru Peak on Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa & the highest free-standing mountain in the world...giving a combined altitude of 10062m. Meanwhile Alex clocked up a total of 11310m in his off road wheelchair in Wales and the Yorkshire Dales where he took on part of the Pennine Way from Horton-in-Ribblesdale towards Penyghent.

Well known locally for his amazing fundraising which has topped £16,000 over the years, Alex’s Mum, Karen, said: “This was a different, bigger challenge for 2023 along with my friend Karen Guy….10k2Ways. It was a huge challenge for Karen dealing with the climbing as well as coping with the altitude. And it was a rough ride for Alex as he has not been properly off road before and we had to work hard assisting him but he was determined to complete the Challenge.”

Alex and Karen on their 10K Two Ways Challenge. Photo: Karen Macpherson

She added: “We are so proud of everything that Alex has achieved. We were given the very worst news when he was born but he is fantastic and works so hard to meet every challenge with the help of Rainbow Hub.”

Karen Guy added: “I was at school with Alex's Mum and through her I have learnt a bit about the many challenges faced every day by young people like Alex. Rainbow Hub provides a unique therapy to help kids with neurological difficulties to perform everyday tasks which to most people are second nature, but to them represent a real challenge. I knew that I would need to dig deep into my mental and physical reserves but the young people Rainbow Hub support have to dig deep every day - and so do their families. Alex is an inspiration and helping Rainbow Hub helps him and others to live their best lives. Every penny donated has gone to Rainbow Hub as the costs of the challenges have been met.”

Lyndsay Fahey, Chief Executive, Rainbow Hub, said: “Alex is amazing and we are so grateful to him, his mum and dad and Karen Guy for taking on this unique challenge. Every penny will go to helping us continue our services to support children and young people like Alex.”