Warrant Officer Victoria Blackburn, 39, from Chorley is currently a British Army Physical Training Instructor at Sandhurst. She has just rowed the Atlantic within a mixed team of four and set a new world record for the fastest mixed fours team to ever make the crossing.

Also comprising of Captain Scott Pollock, 39, Sgt Phillip Welch, 37,and Sgt Laura Barrigan, 29, the team, known as Force Atlantic, crossed the finish line from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to English Harbour in 40 days, 23 hours, and 57 minutes, earning them the honour of being the fastest mixed fours team to cross the Atlantic, in history.

During this crossing they have borne witness to gigantic whales, dolphins and a marlin, they've also dealt with extremely hot and treacly conditions with very little supporting wind, meaning that they've had to dig deep and earn every nautical mile made.

The triumphant rowers.

The team set off in December and were rowing to raise money for the Royal British Legion which helps veterans and their families.

If you would like to make a donation CLICK HERE.

"We did it!"

The Atlantic Ocean which is the second largest of the world's five oceans.

Victoria Blackburn from Chorley being interviewed.

A group hug for a job well done.