Sew Confident is asking the public to help make valuable equipment for breast cancer and palliative care patients. The company aims to bring together Lancashire’s sewing community to make bags and cushions that will support patients' pain management in support of Marking For Charity. A full day of sewing will take place on Friday, November 4, where volunteers will participate in creating little bags that carry patients' syringe drivers, small portable battery powered machines which administer painkillers, and heart shaped pillows designed to sit under the arm of breast cancer patients for comfort. All items can be tagged with a message from the person who has made them.

Dawn Elliott, franchisee of Sew Confident Chorley, is hoping to appeal to anyone that can get involved and help make significant donations to local hospitals. She said: “I’m so pleased to be able to help Julie in her mission to improve the lives of people going through very difficult times. My clients are wonderful and always willing to get involved in any charitable or community projects, so I’m looking forward to seeing the turn out on the day, welcoming returning clients and hopefully some new faces too."

Julie Taylor from Making for Charity added: “I started Making for Charity over 11 years ago after I saw a Macmillan noticeboard that said they were using carrier bags for patients to carry syringe drivers. I designed a pattern that was easy to make and contacted local schools where I volunteered to teach classes making them. Since then, over 100,000 bags have been made by volunteers and donated to hospitals and hospices across the country. This event at Sew Confident will really boost the number of donations made this year, and the beauty of these patterns is that even sewers with no experience can get involved. I’m very grateful to Dawn for setting this up and allowing us to use her equipment. I’m really looking forward to seeing how many we can create on the day!”

Dawn and Julie, will be there to welcome volunteers with templates, supplies and instructions to make as many items as possible. Instructions on how to sew at home are HERE.

Volunteers can book a time slot HERE.

Home-made donations can also be dropped off at Sew Confident, (First Floor, 9 St, George's Street).

One of the heart shaped pillows designed to sit under the arm of breast cancer patients for comfort. All items can be tagged with a message from the person who has made them