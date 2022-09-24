Evermore Care, one of Lancashire’s leading care home operators, this week joined forces with local school children to put together a time capsule to be placed in a new care home which will open early next year.

The idea of putting a time capsule in the new home came after the success of the Queen’s Jubilee event in June at their Ashton Manor home where residents and their families celebrated by bringing together past memorabilia.

With the sad passing of Her Majesty the Queen, preparing a time capsule for the new home provided even greater significance as a moment that will be remembered for many years to come.

The pupils with their time capsules

To mark the event, children from St. Peter’s Church of England school in Chorley were invited to bring their own items on Thursday that represent the here and now.

School teacher Sarah Casey said: “We were honoured to be invited to the new site and be part of this moment for the local community and the children.

"It’s great for the kids to learn and reflect on the what’s happening in the world today and capture that moment for future residents.

The pupils were also shown around the care home site due to open next year

"They were really excited to bring their items along, and it was such a treat for them to sign the capsule and help to place it in the building.”

Care Home Director Gaye Clark added: “I’m really proud of the work we do here at Evermore and I’m excited to watch our vision for Astley View emerge from the construction site.

"We know from our experience at Ashton Manor that this home will help transform the lives of the future residents. The time capsule has been placed in an old curiosity shop within the home, which gives residents opportunities to reminisce about significant events in the past - an activity that can really support those with dementia. ”

Featuring 90 bedrooms, equipped with Wi-Fi, a smart TV, acoustic monitoring, and a circadian lighting system to ensure the comfort and safety of the residents, the new care home will allow residents to visit the on-site cinema, shops, beauty salon, café and an even ice cream parlour.

The pupils turned construction workers for the day