Chorley roadworks from May 30: Which streets are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

These are the streets to avoid this week as numerous roadworks begin across Chorley.

Lasting from just one day to over a month, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Chorley if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of each affected road, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks.

1. Logistics House Buckshaw Avenue

From: May 30 - June 30. Why: Surface dressing treatment, supplementary lockdown and relining will require four days on site during 28 day permit window

2. Ordnance road roundabout, Euxton

When: May 30 - June 29. Why: Surface dressing treatment, supplementary lockdown and relining will require four days on site during 28 day permit window

3. Horseshoe Drive Roundabout Buckshaw

When: May 30 - June 29. Why: Surface dressing treatment, supplementary lockdown and relining will require six days on site during 28 day permit window

4. Central Avenue South Ribble

When: May 30 - June 29. Why: Surface dressing treatment, supplementary lockdown and relining will require four days on site during 28 day permit window

