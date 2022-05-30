Lasting from just one day to over a month, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Chorley if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of each affected road, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks.

1. Logistics House Buckshaw Avenue From: May 30 - June 30. Why: Surface dressing treatment, supplementary lockdown and relining will require four days on site during 28 day permit window Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2. Ordnance road roundabout, Euxton When: May 30 - June 29. Why: Surface dressing treatment, supplementary lockdown and relining will require four days on site during 28 day permit window Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3. Horseshoe Drive Roundabout Buckshaw When: May 30 - June 29. Why: Surface dressing treatment, supplementary lockdown and relining will require six days on site during 28 day permit window Photo: UGC Photo Sales

4. Central Avenue South Ribble When: May 30 - June 29. Why: Surface dressing treatment, supplementary lockdown and relining will require four days on site during 28 day permit window Photo: UGC Photo Sales