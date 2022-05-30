Lasting from just one day to over a month, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.
Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Chorley if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below is a full list of each affected road, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks.
1. Logistics House Buckshaw Avenue
From: May 30 - June 30. Why: Surface dressing treatment, supplementary lockdown and relining will require four days on site during 28 day permit window
Photo: UGC
2. Ordnance road roundabout, Euxton
When: May 30 - June 29. Why: Surface dressing treatment, supplementary lockdown and relining will require four days on site during 28 day permit window
Photo: UGC
3. Horseshoe Drive Roundabout Buckshaw
When: May 30 - June 29. Why: Surface dressing treatment, supplementary lockdown and relining will require six days on site during 28 day permit window
Photo: UGC
4. Central Avenue South Ribble
When: May 30 - June 29. Why: Surface dressing treatment, supplementary lockdown and relining will require four days on site during 28 day permit window
Photo: UGC