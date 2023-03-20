Chorley roadworks from March 20: which streets in the town are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place
A number of roadworks have been scheduled to take place across Chorley starting this week.
By Emma Downey
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:34 GMT
Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks.
