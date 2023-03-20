News you can trust since 1886
Chorley roadworks from March 20: which streets in the town are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

A number of roadworks have been scheduled to take place across Chorley starting this week.

By Emma Downey
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:34 GMT

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks.

Numerous roadworks will take shape across Chorley from today (March 20)

1. wlep news roadworks 06 nw.JPG

Numerous roadworks will take shape across Chorley from today (March 20) Photo: Neil Cross

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Gas connection works. When: March 20 - April 19

2. Beech Avenue, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Gas connection works. When: March 20 - April 19 Photo: Google Maps

What: Stop/Go boards. Why: Two-way lights to allow fencing installation. When: March 22 - 24

3. Balshaw Lane, Euxton

What: Stop/Go boards. Why: Two-way lights to allow fencing installation. When: March 22 - 24 Photo: Google Maps

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Statutory infrastructure works. When: March 21 - 23

4. Burgh Lane, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Statutory infrastructure works. When: March 21 - 23 Photo: Google Maps

