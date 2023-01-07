News you can trust since 1886
Chorley roadworks from January 9: which streets in the town are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

In the first week of the New Year, a large number of roadworks have already begun across Chorley.

By Emma Downey
4 minutes ago

The projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks.

1. Photo Neil Cross; Traffic signs

A number of roadworks are beginning across Chorley in the New Year

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Ash Grove, Chorley

What: United Utilities work at Pilling Lane junction. Why: Utility repair and maintenance work. When: Jan 5 - 11

Photo: UGC

3. Bolton Road, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Utility repair and maintenance work outside number 141. When: Jan 5 -9

Photo: UGC

4. Carrington Road, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Utility repair and maintenance work outside number 74. Why: When: Jan 6 - 10

Photo: UGC

