News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Chorley roadworks from January 23: which streets in the town are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

These are among the number of roadworks scheduled to take place across Chorley starting next week (January 23).

By Emma Downey
3 minutes ago

Projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks.

1. Albert Street, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: To clear a blockage. When: Jan 23 - 25

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

2. WLEP-Binbrook Place-NW.jpg

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: To install an external water meter and boundary box. When: Jan 23 - 25

Photo: Binbrook Place, Chorley

Photo Sales

3. Bolton Road, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Utility repair and maintenance work. When: Jan 20- 24

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

4. Chatsworth Close, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: Jan 20 - 24

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
ChorleyMotorists