Chorley roadworks from January 16: which streets in the town are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

A number of roadworks have been scheduled to take place across Chorley starting next week (January 16).

By Emma Downey
4 minutes ago

Projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks.

1. Chorley Roadworks for next week

Numerous roadworks will take shape across Chorley next week (January 16)

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Albert Street, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: To clear a blockage. When: Jan 17 - 19

Photo: UGC

3. Collingwood Road, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: Jan 11 - 17

Photo: UGC

4. Glamis Drive, Chorley

What: Give and take restrictions. Why: Utility and maintenance repairs. When: Jan 18 - 20

Photo: UGC

