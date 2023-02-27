News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Chorley roadworks from February 27: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

A large number of roadworks will take place across Chorley from today including road closures and infrastructure works.

By Emma Downey
2 minutes ago

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks.

1. Chorley roadworks

Nine roads in Chorley will see works carried out this week

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. WLEP-15-02-23-Bolton Road-NW.jpg

What: Multi-way signals. Why: Access to manhole. When: February 27 - March 1

Photo: Bolton Road, Chorley

Photo Sales

3. Standish Street, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Statutory infrastructure works. When: February 27 - March 1

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

4. Wigan Lane, Chorley

What: Multi-way signals. Why: Statutory infrastructure works. When: February 27 - March 1

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3