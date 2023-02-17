News you can trust since 1886
Chorley roadworks from February 20: which streets in the town are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

A large number of roadworks will take place across Chorley starting next week including the upgrade of a pedestrian crossing and associated equipment.

By Emma Downey
4 minutes ago

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks.

1. Chorley roadworks

The projects include the upgrade of a pedestrian crossing and associated equipment

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Bolton Road, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Statutory infrastructure works. When: February 20 - 22

Photo: UGC

3. Duke Street, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Clearing a blockage. When: February 20 - 22

Photo: UGC

4. Weldbank Lane, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Clearing blockages. When: February 20 - 22

Photo: UGC

