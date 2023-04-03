Chorley roadworks from April 3: which streets in the town are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place
A number of roadworks have been scheduled to take place across Chorley starting this week.
By Emma Downey
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:30 BST
Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below is 12 of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks.
For the full list CLICK HERE.
