Chorley roadworks from April 3: which streets in the town are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

A number of roadworks have been scheduled to take place across Chorley starting this week.

By Emma Downey
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is 12 of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks.

A number of roadworks will take shape in Chorley from today (April 3) and over the Easter weekend

1. Chorley roadworks

A number of roadworks will take shape in Chorley from today (April 3) and over the Easter weekend

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Utility asset works. When: April 5 - 11

2. Avondale Road, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Utility asset works. When: April 5 - 11

What: Two-way signals. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: April 3 - 6

3. Bolton Road, Chorley

What: Two-way signals. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: April 3 - 6

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: April 4 - 6

4. Chester Avenue, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: April 4 - 6

